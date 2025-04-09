Father of Slain Maharashtra Constable Demands Capital Punishment for 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

The father of a Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable, who was killed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has called for the death penalty for accused Tahawwur Rana. The Pakistani-Canadian national is being extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal against extradition.

Subhash Shinde's son, Rahul Shinde, was among the first responders at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai when it came under attack by terrorists on November 26, 2008. The hotel was one of the key sites targeted by Pakistani terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. Rahul Shinde, along with several others, was killed during the assault.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Subhash Shinde shared his enduring pain. “The memories of that horrific day still haunt me, even after more than 16 years,” he told news agency PTI. "So many innocent lives were lost, and as Rana's involvement has now been exposed, I believe he should not be spared. He should face the death penalty."

The emotional father also recalled the devastating images of the terror attack. "Whenever I talk about that day, I can still visualize the devastation and the loss of so many lives—policemen, soldiers, and innocent citizens. This pain is something we will never forget," the 65-year-old added.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana, 64, who had been detained at a metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles, was closely linked to David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist and one of the main conspirators behind the 26/11 attacks. After exhausting all legal options in the United States, Rana is now set to be extradited to India.

Rana's extradition follows the rejection of his final appeal by the US Supreme Court. Reports suggest that a multi-agency team from India is currently in the US to facilitate his transfer. This development comes shortly after US President Donald Trump confirmed in February that Rana would be sent to India to "face justice," a statement made during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States.

The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists carried out coordinated attacks across Mumbai, targeting the railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish center. The terror strike, which lasted nearly 60 hours, resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including nationals from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel. The attack also strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Ajmal Amir Kasab, the sole surviving terrorist, was arrested and later executed in November 2012. Rana’s extradition now brings further hope for justice for the victims and their families.