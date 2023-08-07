Feather in the Cap for Manipal Institute of Technology

Manipal: The Manipal Institute of Technology, an esteemed constituent college of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, has reached a momentous achievement by obtaining academic accreditation from The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK. The prestigious accreditation comes following an extensive evaluation conducted by the IET's Academic Accreditation Committee during their visit to the Department of Engineering between 24th and 27th April 2023.

The IET, a globally recognized professional body for engineering and technology, has given its seal of approval after carefully reviewing and accepting the institute's report and Action Plan, ultimately leading to the accreditation of its undergraduate and postgraduate engineering programs.

The comprehensive accreditation process involved stringent assessments to ensure the programs offered by the institute meet the IET's rigorous criteria.

As part of the accreditation, the Manipal Institute of Technology's engineering programs have been granted an initial accreditation for a designated period, with a scheduled monitoring review set for the academic year 2024/2025. Successfully passing this review will pave the way for a full 5-year accreditation extension.

Michelle Richmond, Director of Membership and Professional Development at The Institution of Engineering and Technology, commended the Manipal Institute of Technology for its transparency throughout the evaluation process. Richmond emphasized the significance of sharing the visit report with external examiners, fostering openness and accountability.

Commander (Dr) Anil Rana, Director of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), expressed his delight at receiving the accreditation, stating, "We are pleased to receive the accreditation from The Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK. This accomplishment validates our commitment to providing outstanding engineering education and preparing students for successful careers in the industry. We extend our gratitude to the Academic Accreditation Committee for their meticulous evaluation and guidance throughout the process."

The Manipal Institute of Technology, renowned for its rich legacy of producing top-notch engineers and promoting research and innovation, offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in engineering. The institute stands firm in its commitment to providing a conducive learning environment and empowering students to emerge as industry leaders in the realm of engineering and technology.

Founded in 1871, The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is a globally respected professional body that advocates for engineers and technicians alike. With a dedication to inspiring, informing, and influencing the global engineering community, the IET supports technological innovation and champions engineering excellence for the greater good.

Through its stringent accreditation process, the IET ensures that the highest standards in engineering education are upheld, fostering a highly skilled and competent engineering workforce to meet the challenges of the future. (eom)