FICCI FLO to organise Utkal FLO Bazaar

Bhubaneswar: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & IndustryLadies Organisation (FICCI FLO), Bhubaneswar chapter, will organise UtkalFLO Bazaar at Hotel Pal Heights on September 27and 28. The participants will offer exclusivedeals on their products and services for the upcoming festive season during the two-day extravaganza.

This vibrant Bazaar will be an excellent opportunity for all residents of the twincityto check out the latest collections available in the market from both FICCI FLO members as well as other non-FLO brands.

This FLO Bazaar will also feature brandsand exclusive collections from Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and other parts ofthe country.

Whether in fashion, home decor, handicrafts, food or other sectors, this editionof Utkal FLO

Bazaar will offer a platform to reach a wider audience and generatemore business just before the festive season.

The event will be graced by FICCI FLO Chairperson Rashmi Sahoo, eminent personalities from Odisha along with the members ofFICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter.