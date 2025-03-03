Fifth phase Subhadra money on March 6

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will release Rs 5,000 each to 1.7 lakh women beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana on March 6. This will be the fifth phase of disbursement of the scheme’s first instalment. “Odisha’s pathbreaking scheme, #SUBHADRA crosses 1 crore milestone. More than 1.7 lakh women will receive the 1st instalment of Rs 5,000 in phase-5 on March 6, 2025. Keeping our promise, the 2nd instalment of Rs 5,000 will be disbursed to about 1 crore women on #InternationalWomensDay (March 8, 2025); with its women on the move, Odisha marches ahead,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the first instalment of Rs 5,000 has been already provided to more than 98 lakh women beneficiaries in four phases. “For the first time in the history of Odisha, one crore people have been covered under one scheme and that too, in a short span of eight months,” Parida, who is also in charge of the Women and Child Development department, told reporters.

She said March 31 will be the deadline for submission of applications to get benefit of the scheme. The Subhadra Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday last year – September 17. The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from2024-25 to 2028-29.