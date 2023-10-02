Live
Fight not against any party or leader, but against drugs: Kejriwal
Coming out openly in support of the AAP government in Punjab for its action against a Congress legislator in a drug smuggling case, the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the fight was not against any party or leader but against the drug menace.
Patiala : Coming out openly in support of the AAP government in Punjab for its action against a Congress legislator in a drug smuggling case, the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the fight was not against any party or leader but against the drug menace.
“Three days ago, a very prominent individual was arrested as he was accused of drug smuggling,” Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering at the launch of the Mata Kaushalya Hospital here.
“All these party members are criticising Bhagwant Mann. Why did you do this? I want to convey to all these party members that our fight is not against any other party or any leader. We are against the drug menace that has ruined our youth,” Kejriwal said.
He appealed to all parties that “if any leader in their party is involved in any form of drug menace, then remove them from the party”. His assertion comes at a time when a majority of Congress leaders, comprising state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa have been opposing an alliance with the AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The arrest of party legislator Sukhpal Khaira in an NDPS case of 2015 has further escalated the feud between the AAP and the Congress.
Contrary to the Congress state leadership, Navjot Sidhu, in a post on X on Sunday batted for the INDIA alliance. “The I.N.D.I.A alliance stands like a tall mountain…a storm here and there will not affect its Grandeur!!! Any attempt to sabotage and breach this shield to safeguard our democracy will prove futile,” he said. “Punjab must understand that this is an election to choose India’s Prime Minister and not Punjab’s Chief Minister,” Sidhu added.