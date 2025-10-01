Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna

Patna: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft voters' lists, which were published as part of special intensive revision (SIR).

The Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar made the announcement on its Facebook page, tagging the Election Commission of India.

"In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post. State-wide data was awaited on the final list.

The number of voters in the draft roll was 7.24 crore, following deletion of about 65 lakh names declared as "absent", "shifted" or "dead".

However, the Patna district administration came out with a statement declaring that the total number of voters, across 14 assembly segments under its jurisdiction, was about 48.15 lakh, which was "an increase of 1.63 lakh" when compared with the draft electoral rolls published on August 1.