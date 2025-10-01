Live
- Tirumala deity appears on Maharatham on eighth day as part of Salakatla brahmotsavams
- Min Yadav launches free health camp for municipal workers
- The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams
- Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
- Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
- Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses
- Rape case: Prajwal challenges conviction in HC
- Govt asks e-commerce firms: Why prices went up despite GST cuts ?
- 1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023
- GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector
Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
Patna: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, taking...
Patna: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft voters' lists, which were published as part of special intensive revision (SIR).
The Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar made the announcement on its Facebook page, tagging the Election Commission of India.
"In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post. State-wide data was awaited on the final list.
The number of voters in the draft roll was 7.24 crore, following deletion of about 65 lakh names declared as "absent", "shifted" or "dead".
However, the Patna district administration came out with a statement declaring that the total number of voters, across 14 assembly segments under its jurisdiction, was about 48.15 lakh, which was "an increase of 1.63 lakh" when compared with the draft electoral rolls published on August 1.