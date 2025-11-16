Finance Minister to continue pre-Budget consultations with industry stakeholders this week

The Finance Ministry will resume its pre-Budget consultations for the Union Budget 2026–27 from November 18, engaging with stakeholders from various industries over a week-long schedule.

According to reports, the opening day will feature three key meetings — representatives from capital markets, followed by startups, and later the manufacturing sector.

On November 19, discussions will shift to the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and the information technology (IT) industry. Members from the hospitality and tourism industries will meet the minister on November 20, with labour unions coming next. Infrastructure, energy, and urban development representatives will meet with the finance minister on November 21.

Internal Officers and representatives from the social sector will meet to wrap up the exercise on November 26.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the first pre-budget consultations with leading economists ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27.

The meeting was attended by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran, besides other economists and senior officers from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

“Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman chairs the first Pre-Budget Consultation with leading economists in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, today,” said an X post from the Ministry of Finance.

“The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) @FinMinIndia; and Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, besides senior officers from the DEA,” the ministry added.

She also chaired a pre-budget consultation with stakeholders from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman chairs the third Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises #MSMEs in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry said in an X post.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises were also present during the meeting.