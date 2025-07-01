 Finance Ministry Keeps Small Savings Interest Rates Same for July to September 2025

The Finance Ministry announced on June 30, 2025, that interest rates for many small saving plans will stay the same for the next three months, from July 1 to September 30. This is the sixth time in a row that the rates have not changed. These saving plans, managed by post offices and banks, help people save money safely. Below are the key interest rates for some popular schemes.

PPF Interest Rate: 7.1%

Sukanya Samriddhi Interest Rate: 8.2%

Three-Year Fixed Deposit Rate: 7.1%

Post Office Savings Deposit Rate: 4%

Kisan Vikas Patra Interest Rate: 7.5%

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Rate: 7.7%

Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) Rate: 7.4%