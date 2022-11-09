FIR Against Vir Das And Three Others Including Netflix For Copying Infringement

An official said on Tuesday that following a producer's complaint, the Mumbai Police have filed a FIR accusing stand-up comedian Vir Das, two other people, and online streaming service Netflix of violating copyright laws. In his police complaint, well-known theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani stated that his business and Vir signed a contract in October 2010 for the production of a show.

According to a representative from Cuffe Parade police station, the producer allegedly discovered that certain footage had allegedly been lifted from the prior programme (from 2010) with a few adjustments when Gidwani viewed a Netflix trailer for a new Vir Das show in January 2020.

As per the official, a case was filed on November 4 under the pertinent provisions of the Copyright Act against Das, two more people, and the Netflix service based on Gidwani's allegation. He added that the issue is being investigated but that no arrests have been made as of yet.

However, a show by Vir Das was allegedly cancelled on Monday after the right-wing organisation "Hindu Janajagruti Samiti" complained to Bengaluru police that it would offend Hindus' religious emotions and cast a negative reflection on India.

Additionally, police complaints were made against Das last year regarding one of his videos. In response, the comedian released a statement in which he insisted that his remarks had not been intended as an insult to the nation.