FIR lodged against unidentified man for making 'obscene' gestures in JNU

Just In
New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly indulging in an objectionable act in front of a female student on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.
The FIR was lodged after the JNU administration submitted a written complaint to Delhi Police alleging that an unidentified individual was found to be indulging in a 'public nudity act' on the campus Thursday.
“It has come to the notice of the JNU security staff that an unidentified individual was found to be indulging in a public nudity act. We strongly condemn this act. The security staff want to assure all the stakeholders on the campus that they have zero tolerance towards any such offensive act,” read a notice issued by the JNU administration.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Rohit Meena, said that a case has been lodged under Sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vasant Kunj North police station.
“We are in touch with the JNU administration and have formed teams to crack the case,” the DCP added.