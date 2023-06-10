Live
Fire breaks out at a godown in central Delhi
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Kamla Market area on Saturday afternoon, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
Sharing the details, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at a godown at Shahtara Gali, GB road in Kamla Market area was received around 3:54 p.m.
"A total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the site and the fire is under control," said Garg, adding that cooling process is going on.
