Fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara district of New Delhi; no casualties reported

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area of north-east Delhi on Friday evening. This information was immediately given to the fire brigade department. A total of five fire tenders were sent to the spot to control the fire. Fire brigade department officials said that no casualties have been reported, and efforts to control the fire are ongoing.

According to fire department officials, around 5.22 p.m., we received information of a fire at a residence in the Ram Nagar area. Five fire engines were promptly sent. Five people are thought to be trapped inside the building. We are carrying out rescue operations. The fire brigade team is trying to extinguish the flames. There have been no casualties recorded yet.