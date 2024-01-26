Live
- Celebrate National Cleanliness Day with Lavanya Tripathi and Abhignya Vuthaluru at YMCA Beach
- Padma Shree Dukhu Majhi elated as his passion for planting trees yields fruit
- Washington DC gives Ambassador Sandhu a rockstar farewell
- Intel plunges as chipmaker falls further behind in AI race amid PC market hurdles
- India's Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together
- Unintentional weight loss may increase your risk of cancer: Study
- Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad Tanmay Agarwal slams fastest First-Class triple hundred
- All set for poll campaign ‘Siddham’ from Bheemli
- Be careful while bringing leaders into party, Kharge tells Congress' Karnataka unit
- Samsung replaces Google AI with Baidu AI on Galaxy S24 devices in China
Just In
Fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara district of New Delhi; no casualties reported
Highlights
A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area of north-east Delhi on Friday evening. This information was immediately given to the fire brigade department.
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area of north-east Delhi on Friday evening. This information was immediately given to the fire brigade department. A total of five fire tenders were sent to the spot to control the fire. Fire brigade department officials said that no casualties have been reported, and efforts to control the fire are ongoing.
According to fire department officials, around 5.22 p.m., we received information of a fire at a residence in the Ram Nagar area. Five fire engines were promptly sent. Five people are thought to be trapped inside the building. We are carrying out rescue operations. The fire brigade team is trying to extinguish the flames. There have been no casualties recorded yet.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS