Fire in Delhi factory, five rescued

New Delhi: Five people were rescued after a fire broke out in a kitchen utensils manufacturing factory in Delhi on Thursday, a Fire Department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze in a factory at Wazirpur Industrial area was received at 12:40 p.m.

"Total 5 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire was in the kitchen utensils manufacturing factory on the first and second floor," he said.

"Five persons rescued safely by the DFS unit. Building comprises ground and two floors. Factory area is about 160 square yards," he added.