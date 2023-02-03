First death anniversary of teacher-philanthropist Iswar Sahoo held

Dhenkanal: The first death anniversary of teacher-philanthropist Iswar Chandra Sahoo was observed here on Thursday. Hundreds of people gathered at conference hall of Brahmakumaris and his residence to pay their tributes.

Apart from his professional responsibility, Iswar Sir, as he was popularly known, lent a helping hand to the poor who were in dire need of health service. He guided the illiterate who were unable to read doctor's prescription.

From an Assistant Teacher, Iswar Chandra Sahoo went on to become the Additional Block Education Officer (ABEO). Every Sunday, Iswar kept himself busy with arranging medicines for patients. He even spent money out of his own pocket to make the health camps successful. The health camps were being jointly organised by Brahmakumaris, Mission Reconstruction and voluntary organisations at Sundarikhal village. The weekly health camp was running for years without government support. Moved by Iswar's voluntary spirit, doctors donated medicines for the poor through him. Iswar once said his father died due to lack of timely treatment and medicines so others should not die due to medical negligence.

Apart from his involvement in health service, Iswar used to guide poor students, especially those belonging to SC/ST communities, in their studies. "Iswar Sir was good at teaching mathematics and English. He motivated the poor students to achieve greater heights," said one of his students Sumitra Behera.

Two years before his death, Iswar suffered from kidney ailment. Despite his poor health condition, he actively participated in health camps and taught students from backward communities.

For his active role in plantation drive, Iswar was also felicitated by Forest and Environment department. He was also a columnist and his articles were regularly published in Odia dailies.

Iswar was presented Bolt and Rank Award for 'Best Learner and Teacher' by the Governor.