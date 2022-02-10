  • Menu
First nasal spray for Covid launched in India

Highlights

For the treatment of adult patients suffering from Covid-19, pharma company Glenmark has launched Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) in India. The nasal spray was launched by the company in partnership with SaNOtize.

New Delhi: For the treatment of adult patients suffering from Covid-19, pharma company Glenmark has launched Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) in India. The nasal spray was launched by the company in partnership with SaNOtize. "Phase 3 trials in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was safe and well-tolerated in Covid patients. Glenmark to market NONS under the brand name FabiSpray," the company said in a statement.

