First Successful Repatriation Flight Of Indian Nationals From Israel Amidst Conflict

Following the Israel-Hamas conflict, a significant development occurred as the first flight carrying 212 Indian nationals back from Israel successfully landed at Delhi Airport on Friday. This operation marked a critical step in repatriating Indian citizens who were caught in the midst of the turmoil. The returning citizens were warmly received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, according to reports from ANI.



The group of Indian travelers embarked on a flight from Tel Aviv to India under the banner of "Operation Ajay." This operation was organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back its nationals from Israel, a country engulfed in the conflict.

As these passengers boarded a specially chartered flight, they expressed their patriotism by chanting slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

The Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, underscored the commitment of the Indian Embassy in Israel to ensure the welfare of Indian citizens amidst the ongoing conflict. He also shared that the embassy is actively facilitating the return of Indian nationals who wish to go back to India as part of "Operation Ajay."

Additionally, the Indian embassy in Israel has extended its support to Indian businesses and established a dedicated helpline to assist Indian citizens who require help during these challenging times.

To respond to the intensifying crisis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) set up a round-the-clock control center on Thursday. This control room is tasked with monitoring the situation and providing information and assistance as necessary.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi explained that "Operation Ajay" was launched to bring back Indian citizens from Israel, and the first chartered flight was scheduled to pick up Indian citizens from Tel Aviv and return to India the following morning. Bagchi also noted that there were no reported Indian casualties at that point.

Currently, there are approximately 18,000 Indians in Israel, and the escalating conflict has raised concerns. Indian citizens have been advised to follow the advisories issued by the Indian mission in Israel to ensure their safety.

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, led a meeting to evaluate the preparedness and arrangements for "Operation Ajay."

Meanwhile, the situation in the region remained tense, as Israel's military chief declared that it was time for war, and Israel deployed tanks near the Gaza Strip in anticipation of a ground operation aimed at dealing with the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, which governs the enclave.

On the other side, the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continued to worsen, with the region's sole power plant running out of fuel. Israeli airstrikes had caused extensive damage to neighborhoods, forcing thousands of residents to seek shelter. The situation remained highly volatile and uncertain.