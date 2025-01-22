Live
Five Men Sentenced to Death for Gang Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old Girl in Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh, five men were sentenced to death for the gang rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl. Another accused received a life sentence. The incident took place on January 29, 2021, near Gadhiproda village.
In a fast-track court in Korba district, Chhattisgarh, five individuals have been sentenced to death for the gang rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl. Another accused has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the same case.
The horrific incident took place on January 29, 2021, near Gadhiproda village. A 16-year-old girl, traveling with her father, was attacked by six men. They raped the girl, beat her with stones, and killed her. They also murdered her father and a 4-year-old child accompanying them, and abandoned their bodies in a nearby forest.
The police arrested all six accused, and after a long investigation, the court issued its verdict. The following individuals were sentenced to death: Santaram Majhwar (49), Abdul Jabar (34), Anil Sarthi (24), Pardesi Ram (39), and Anand Panika (29). A sixth accused, Umasha