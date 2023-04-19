Five UP Cops Suspended In Relation To Atiq Ahmad's Killing Case

Five police officers have been suspended in connection with the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf while they were in police custody late on Saturday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Station House Officer Ashwani Kumar Singh from the city's Shahganj Police Station is one of the suspended police officers. The other four are divided into two Constables and two Inspectors.

The special investigative team (SIT), assembled this week by the UP Police, questioned all four of the suspects. As part of their investigation, the SIT made an effort to recreate the crime scene on Tuesday.

As Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were being walked to the hospital for a "medical check-up," they claimed the team was attempting to ascertain how many of the numerous police officers "guarding" the two sought to halt the attack and how long it took to restore order after the killings.

Three guys opened fire on Atiq Ahmad and his brother on live television; the three gunmen apparently had imported Turkish-made firearms and made no attempt to flee after the killings. They pretended to be journalists in order to approach their targets, and according to the authorities, their motivation was a desire to become famous by killing gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his colleagues.

The three, known as Lovelesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya, were transported to a separate prison this morning due to security concerns and were given a four-day police hold.