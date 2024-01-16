Flat fraud case: Nusrat Jahan directed to be physically present in court

Kolkata: A Kolkata court on Tuesday ruled that the actress-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan will have to present at the court in the case related to her association as a director with a shady financial entity which duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them flats at reasonable rates.

In September last year, a court had ordered physical presence of Nusrat Jahan in the matter. However, she challenged the order in a higher court, but it, on Tuesday, upheld the order.

In September last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Nusrat Jahan in connection with her directorship with 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Ltd, the financial entity accused in the duping case.

The firm is accused of collecting several crores of rupees from senior citizens promising them residential flats at lucrative rates. However, as per the complaint, instead of providing them flats, their money was used for purchase of personal residential accommodation by the directors, including Nusrat Jahan.

Nusrat Jahan had, however, denied allegations and claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity, where she resigned in March 2017, and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.

However, at that point of time she did not give any reply to media queries on why she preferred taking the local from a private entity instead of any bank or registered financial institution offering housing loans.