Live
- Actor sexual assault case: Kerala HC directs report into videos leak be given to victim
- Nifty pattern indicating at potential pause in ongoing rally
- Two killed in Israeli missile strike on Damascus: Syrian Defence ministry
- Namburu Shankara Rao calls for success of BC Athmeeya Sammelanam in Krosuru tomorrow
- Salaries in India to increase by 9.5% in 2024; infra, manufacturing sectors lead
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates Vakkera Wagu Bridge"
- Russian tourist collapses in sea, dies in Kerala hospital
- Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy hands and ver hearing aid to deaf and dumb children
- Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Release Date & Episodes Update
- Apple grabs top 7 spots in 10 best-selling smartphones globally
Just In
Flight operations resume at Srinagar international airport
Highlights
Flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport resumed on Wednesday after 23 flights were cancelled yesterday due to heavy snowfall.
Srinagar: Flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport resumed on Wednesday after 23 flights were cancelled yesterday due to heavy snowfall.
Airport officials said that after initial delay in the arrival of flights in the morning, flights have now resumed at Sheikh-Ul-Alam International Airport.
“Flights are now arriving and departing normally. Heavy snowfall had forced cancellation of 23 flights yesterday, but after an initial delay in the arrival of morning flights today, the flight operation is now running smoothly from the airport,” an official said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS