Flood-like situation in parts of Raj after heavy rain

Jaipur: Heavy rains in Rajasthan have led to a flood-like situation and rivers are in spate in many districts due to which, gates of various dams had to be opened, the weather department said on Tuesday.

Villages in low-lying areas downstream of the swollen rivers have been submerged. Rivers in several districts, including Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Dholpur and Tonk, are overflowing following heavy downpour. The state meteorological department has issued a rain alert in 29 districts. Amid a warning of heavy rains, schools were closed in 14 districts on Tuesday.

The Baran-Jhalawar highway is also closed due to the overflowing Parwan river. Many villages in near Bhawani mandi in Jhalawar district have been submerged due to the flooding of the Rewa river.

The Jhalawar collector and SP said they had to go to the affected areas on a tractor. In Bundi, Udaipur, and Dausa, schools, houses and roads have been damaged in rain-related incidents.

Two rooms of Government Senior Secondary School in Peepla Gram Panchayat, Kotda, Udaipur, collapsed on Monday night.

At 8.30 am on Tuesday, light to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was recorded in the last 24 hours at many places in east Rajasthan. Very light rainfall was recorded at some places in north Rajasthan. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Atru (Baran) at 109 mm.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sriganganagar at 40.3 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Sirohi at 20.5 degrees Celsius.

Average humidity in the air was recorded between 70 and 100 per cent in most parts of the state.