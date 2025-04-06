Flood threat: Vadodara launches rapid river deepening project

The Gujarat government has initiated large-scale work under the Vishwamitri River Project, aimed at enhancing the river’s flow capacity and managing urban water bodies more effectively.

An official said that the project, currently in full swing, seeks to increase the Vishwamitri River’s water-carrying capacity by 40 per cent within a target period of 100 days.

Last year, Vadodara faced severe flooding that caused widespread damage to infrastructure and the displacement of residents.

Determined to avoid a repeat of such devastation, the government has fast-tracked the river rejuvenation work, which includes deepening and widening the Vishwamitri River, as well as connecting water bodies such as Ajwa Salav, Pratappura Sarovar, Dena Lake, and numerous city canals.

The official said that to execute the project on a war footing, a total of 526 machines have been deployed across different sites.

As of now, he said that 9.98 lakh cubic meters of soil and sludge have already been excavated from the riverbed and adjoining areas.

“In addition, approximately 68 hectares of forest area have been cleared to facilitate smoother water flow. This is one of the most comprehensive flood prevention initiatives the city has seen. We are working to beat the monsoon deadline,” said a senior project engineer.

He added that alongside river work, efforts are also underway to clean and restore ten key lakes within the city.

“Work has been completed in two of these lakes, while development is ongoing in two others. In total, 474 deep rainwater recharge wells have been planned as part of the project, of which 25 have already been completed,” he said.

He further added that these wells are expected to improve groundwater recharge and reduce surface runoff during heavy rains.

“The project also incorporates a strong waste management component. As part of the cleaning and excavation process, 500 metric tons of plastic waste have been collected and sent to the Atladara processing plant for recycling,” he said.

The senior project engineer said that, additionally, 11,000 metric tons of gravel recovered during the operation have been crushed and stored at the Atladara facility for potential reuse in infrastructure work.

Officials emphasise that the Vishwamitri River Project is not just about flood control — it is also a vital step toward urban environmental restoration and climate resilience.

“With Vadodara’s growing population and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, the city’s natural drainage systems and water bodies require urgent and sustained attention,” they said.