FM begins pre-Budget consultations

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired two crucial pre-Budget consultation meetings in New Delhi on Monday, engaging with leading economists and representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, besides senior officers from the DEA. In her second meeting, Sitharaman interacted with representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists, focusing on agricultural growth and farmer welfare.