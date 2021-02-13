FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply to Budget discussion today 

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will convene at 10 am instead of the usual 4 pm on Saturday, Speaker Om Birla has announced. Since Rajya Sabha went on a recess on Friday and would reconvene on March 8, Lok Sabha would meet in the morning.

The Rajya Sabha has been meeting at 9 am due to Covid-19 distancing norms. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply to the general discussion on the Union Budget on Saturday.

The ruling BJP has directed all its members to be present in the House on Saturday, party sources said. The new shift in Parliament came into place in the Monsoon session. There was no Winter session.

The lower House will go into recess on Saturday and reconvene on March 8.