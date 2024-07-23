FM Sitharaman gifts 2 Expressways to Bihar, allots Rs 15,000 cr for Andhra

Presenting her seventh-consecutive Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced landmark projects and also fund allocations in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, the states whose ruling parties are allies with the BJP at the Centre.

The announcement is crucial because of both states’ demand for special category status and special packages, post their bifurcation.

Also, Bihar’s JD(U) and Andhra’s TDP-Janasena are BJP’s ally partners at the Centre.

FM Sitharaman announced two major Expressways for Bihar, namely Patna-Purnia Expressway and Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway.

Moreover, two land bridges over Ganga River will come up in Buxar District.

These projects, with a total cost of Rs 26,000 crore will give Bihar’s road infrastructure a major facelift and open new avenues for growth.

FM Sitharaman also announced that new airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure will be constructed in Bihar.

“Request of Bihar government for external assistance from multilateral banks will also be expedited,” she said.

Addressing the monetary concerns of Andhra Pradesh, she said that the government had made concerted efforts in recognising the state’s need for capital, as per the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act.

“We will facilitate special financial support through multi-lateral developmental agencies. A sum of Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged in the current fiscal, with additional outlays in future years,” said the Finance Minister.

FM Sitharaman also said that the government is fully committed to financing early completion of the Polavaram project, which is Andhra Pradesh’s lifeline, as this will facilitate the country's food security too.

“Grants for backward regions of north-coastal Andhra Pradesh will also be provided,” FM Sitharaman added.