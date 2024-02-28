FM Sitharaman to launch Electronic Data Interchange facility for Customs stations in NE states

  • Menu
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will inaugurate the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) facility at the land Customs stations of the northeastern states through the virtual mode for enhancing ease of doing business and facilitating regional trade, an official said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will inaugurate the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) facility at the land Customs stations of the northeastern states through the virtual mode for enhancing ease of doing business and facilitating regional trade, an official said on Wednesday.

After the launch, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will conduct a ceremony for handing over antiquities seized by the Customs Department to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the presence of the Finance Minister.

A total of 101 antiquities will be handed over to different zonal units of ASI at seven locations across the country, including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai and Pune.

