- Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy Temple in Thimmapuram
- Alla Nani Participates in Alla Nani Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting
- Indian scientists ace 1st human clinical trial of haemophilia A gene therapy
- Tenth anniversary of Hanumachshastri was celebrated
- Congress announces candidates for Meghalaya Lok Sabha seats
- RBI beefs up Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox
- Shooter Arjun wins back-to-back trials, Ashi beats world record score
- Vaishnavi enters pre-quarters with an upset win at ITF Women’s Open
- Manipur Police commandos stage 'arms down' protest after ASP abducted
- BCCI Annual Contracts: KL Rahul, Gill, Siraj move to Grade A; Shreyas and Ishan excluded
FM Sitharaman to launch Electronic Data Interchange facility for Customs stations in NE states
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will inaugurate the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) facility at the land Customs stations of the northeastern states through the virtual mode for enhancing ease of doing business and facilitating regional trade, an official said on Wednesday.
After the launch, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will conduct a ceremony for handing over antiquities seized by the Customs Department to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the presence of the Finance Minister.
A total of 101 antiquities will be handed over to different zonal units of ASI at seven locations across the country, including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai and Pune.
