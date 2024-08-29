Live
Focus on making UPI, RuPay truly global: RBI Das
Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the central bank is focused on making the UPI and RuPay 'truly global' and asked financial institutions and fintech startups to adapt robust frameworks to capitalise on the new opportunities while mitigating connected risks.
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, the governor said digital financial inclusion, digital public infrastructure (DPI), consumer protection and cyber security, sustainable finance, and global integration and cooperation are the five priority areas for the Reserve Bank.
