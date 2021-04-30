Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Former AG Soli Sorabjee passes away

Former AG Soli Sorabjee passes away
x

Former AG Soli Sorabjee passes away

Highlights

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19, family sources said.

New Delhi: Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19, family sources said.

The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X