Live
- MP-Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in Feb 2025
- Now you are not tenant, but owner of property: Haryana CM
- Govt e-Marketplace turnover more than doubles in April-June quarter
- US NSA advises prudence in India's relations with Russia
- ED raids will bring out more cases of Karnataka govt: BJP
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice, Madras HC ACJ to apex court
- Hamas says received no updates from mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks
- Property dealer shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai
- Over 1100 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka this year
- Czech Republic envoy calls on Punjab Governor, discusses strengthening of ties
Just In
Former Agniveers will get recruitment in CISF and BSF
A significant announcement has been made for former Agniveers, under which 10% of the positions in CISF and BSF would be reserved for them.
New Delhi: A significant announcement has been made for former Agniveers, under which 10% of the positions in CISF and BSF would be reserved for them. The heads of the CISF and BSF announced this on Thursday. They stated that the Union Home Ministry has decided to reserve 10% of constable positions in the separate forces for former Agniveers.
According to CISF Director General Neena Singh, "the Union Home Ministry has taken an important decision regarding the recruitment of former Agniveers," under which CISF is also preparing the process of recruitment of former Agniveers.'
He stated that in the future, 10% of all constable positions would be reserved for former Agniveers. Along with this, they will also be given age relaxation in physical tests. The age relaxation is for five years in the first year, and in the next year there will be a relaxation of three years in age.
The CISF head stated, "Former Agniveers will be able to take advantage of this, and the CISF will ensure it. This will also benefit the CISF, since it will receive trained and disciplined men."