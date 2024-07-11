  • Menu
Former Agniveers will get recruitment in CISF and BSF

New Delhi: A significant announcement has been made for former Agniveers, under which 10% of the positions in CISF and BSF would be reserved for them. The heads of the CISF and BSF announced this on Thursday. They stated that the Union Home Ministry has decided to reserve 10% of constable positions in the separate forces for former Agniveers.

According to CISF Director General Neena Singh, "the Union Home Ministry has taken an important decision regarding the recruitment of former Agniveers," under which CISF is also preparing the process of recruitment of former Agniveers.'

He stated that in the future, 10% of all constable positions would be reserved for former Agniveers. Along with this, they will also be given age relaxation in physical tests. The age relaxation is for five years in the first year, and in the next year there will be a relaxation of three years in age.

The CISF head stated, "Former Agniveers will be able to take advantage of this, and the CISF will ensure it. This will also benefit the CISF, since it will receive trained and disciplined men."

