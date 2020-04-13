Former Attorney General of India and Senior Advocate Ashok Desai Passes Away

Former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Ashok Desai has breathed his last on Monday morning. Desai who practised his law at Bombay High Court in 1956 has become a senior advocate on 8 August 1977. He served as the Attorney General for India from 9 July 1996 to 6 May 1998 and received Padma Bhushan award and Law Luminary award in 2001.

Before he made a name as Attorney General, he served legal correspondents for times of India from 1963 to 1969. He worked as a professor of Law in Law college Bombay from 1964 and as a lecturer in Law in Bombay college of journalism from 1967-1972.

He has written and published several books and articles. One of the best books he authored along with Justice Dr S Muralidhar was "Public Interest Litigation: Potential and Problems". And lawyers from Sanjay Hegde to Mahesh Jethmalani to Menaka Guruswamy has mourned the death of veteran advocate.