Former chairman of TATA Sons Cyrus Mistry dies in road mishap

Former chairman of Tata Sons, business tycoon Cyrus Mistry (54) passed away after his car hit the divider while coming from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The road accident was reported to have taken place at 3.15 pm on the bridge over the Surya river in Palghar. Police revealed that Cyrus Mistry died on the spot in the accident along with another person also died. It is learned that two others were injured and immediately shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Mistry was the Chairman of the Tata Group between 2012 and 2016. He is the sixth chairman of this group. But in October 2016, Cyrus Mistry was unceremoniously removed from the post of chairman by the Tata Group.



Mistry hails from a Parsi family in Bombay, Maharashtra, and is the younger son of construction businessman Pallonji Mistry. The Pallonji family has been in business for hundreds of years. In 1930, Mistry's grandfather Shapoorji Pallonji first bought shares in Tata Sons, which are currently 18.5 percent. Mistry started his career in 1991 when he joined his family's construction company Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Ltd.



Later, he became the MD of this company. After his father's retirement, Mistry joined the board of Tata Sons on September 1, 2006, and was later appointed as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2012. He is also the chairman of many iconic Tata companies including Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, Tata Global Beverages, and Tata Chemicals.