Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail In Land Scam Money Laundering Case

The Jharkhand High Court granted bail on Friday to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case connected to a land scam.



The Enforcement Directorate arrested over 25 individuals, including Soren, IAS officer and former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, and Bhanu Pratap Prasad, as part of the investigation.



Upon his arrest, Soren vehemently denied the land grabbing accusations, claiming that the BJP-led central government had fabricated the money laundering charges against him for political reasons.

Soren was arrested on January 31 at the Ranchi Raj Bhavan, shortly after resigning as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.