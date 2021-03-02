Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh blamed Central goverment said unemployment in country is at peak due to demonetisation decision

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Tuesday targeted the central government. In fact, he said that due to the demonetization decision taken by the BJP-led government in 2016 without consideration, unemployment in the country is at a peak and the informal sector is in a shambles.

He also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for not regularly consulting the states. On Tuesday, he inaugurated, 'think tank' of economic subjects in development conference organized through the digital medium by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies.

During this time, Singh said that due to the temporary measures taken by the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hide the growing financial crisis, the impending debt crisis may affect small and medium sectors, and this situation is what we Can't ignore.

He said in 'Pratheeksha 2030' that unemployment is at its peak and the informal sector is in a shambles. This crisis has arisen in 2016 due to the decision of demonetisation without thinking. The conference was organized to present a vision paper, a format of views on the development of the state before the Assembly elections in Kerala.