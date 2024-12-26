Live
Just In
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Dies at 92: A Legacy of Economic Reforms
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, India’s only Sikh PM, passes away at 92. A key architect of economic reforms, he served from 2004 to 2014.
India's former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh, has passed away at the age of 92. Sources from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed that his condition had been critical in the days leading up to his death, and he was being closely monitored by a team of medical professionals. The cause of his hospitalization has not been disclosed.
Dr. Singh, India's only Sikh Prime Minister, made history when he assumed the position of Prime Minister in 2004, serving two consecutive terms until 2014. However, his political journey began earlier, with his entry into the Rajya Sabha in 1991 after becoming Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Known for his role in spearheading economic reforms in the 1990s, Singh played a crucial part in transforming India's economic landscape.
Representing Assam for five terms in the Rajya Sabha, Singh's influence extended beyond the region. In 2019, he shifted his political base to Rajasthan, where he continued to serve in the Upper House.
One of Dr. Singh’s last major interventions in Parliament was a forceful critique of the government's demonetisation decision, which he described as a "sanctioned and lawful raid" on the Indian economy.
Dr. Manmohan Singh leaves behind a legacy of economic reforms, international diplomacy, and public service that has shaped modern India. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian politics.