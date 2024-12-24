Live
Former SC judge Ramasubramanian is new NHRC chief
New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian has been appointed the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commis-sion, the rights panel said on Monday.
The post of NHRC chairperson had been lying vacant since Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra completed his tenure on June 1. Mishra served as the eighth chairperson of the rights panel and was appointed to its top post in June 2021.
On December 18, a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to select the next chairperson of the NHRC, sources earlier said. A former chief justice of India or a retired judge of the top court are ap-pointed as NHRC chairperson by the president on the recommendation of the selection committee.
Justice (retd) Ramasubramanian, a former judge of the apex court, has been appointed the chairperson of the NHRC, a senior official said, adding “the NHRC received the communica-tion about the appointment today”.