Four-time MP Anurag Thakur to re-contest from Hamirpur, Suresh Kashyap from Shimla

Union minister Anurag Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur(File Photo)

The BJP fielded Union Minister Anurag Thakur again from Hamirpur and Suresh Kashyap from Shimla (SC) in its second list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates released on Wednesday.

Shimla: The BJP fielded Union Minister Anurag Thakur again from Hamirpur and Suresh Kashyap from Shimla (SC) in its second list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates released on Wednesday.

In 2019, the BJP registered a historical win in all four Himachal LS seats with huge victory margins, and a vote share of 70 per cent

The four victorious BJP candidates included sitting members Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur) and Ram Swaroop Sharma (Mandi). The other victorious candidates were party MLAs Suresh Kashyap (Shimla) and Kishan Kapoor (Kangra). All four won their respective seats with record margins.

Four-term MP and former state Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's son Anurag Thakur retained the Hamirpur seat, defeating his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress with a record margin of 3,99,572 votes.

