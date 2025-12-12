NBW issued against Minister Konda Surekha in defamation case

Hyderabad: In a significant legal development, the Special Court for Public Representatives at Nampally on Thursday issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Minister Konda Surekha.

The order was passed on Thursday in connection with the criminal defamation case (CC No. 307 of 2025) filed by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao. The court expressed displeasure over the minister’s continued absence from the proceedings. The matter was listed for the commencement of the trial on Thursday. However, Konda Surekha failed to appear before the court.

The magistrate took a serious view of the fact that she remained absent without furnishing any valid justification or filing a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance. Citing her blatant non-cooperation with the legal process and repeated failure to attend the hearings, the court ordered the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant to secure her presence.

Following this order, the court adjourned the matter to February 5, 2026, for further trial, subject to the execution of the warrant and the production of the minister before the bench.