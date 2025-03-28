Free online coaching for CUET, NEET to 1.63 lakh students

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG Institute and Physics Wallah Limited, to offer free crash courses to students for CUET and NEET preparation after Class 12.

The initiative signed between the Delhi Directorate of Education and BIG Institute and Physics Wallah Limited is a joint initiative

of NSDC International, Ministry of Skills, Government of India that will provide free online coaching for NEET and CUET to 1.63 lakh government school students.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood. Sood said the programme will begin on April 1 and will include 180 hours of coaching over 30 days, with six hours of classes per day. “

This pro bono initiative will equip our students with the necessary guidance to excel in these crucial exams, significantly enhancing their chances of securing admission into top medical colleges and central universities,” he added.

Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative aims to help government school students secure admissions in medical and engineering colleges. “With this, more and more students from Delhi government schools will get the opportunity to enrol in good colleges and successfully clear entrance exams for medical and engineering programmes,” she said.

Under this initiative, students will receive six hours of daily online coaching from April 2 to May 2, 2025, covering subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, General Aptitude and English, according to a statement.

The programme includes PDF notes for structured revision, regular scheduled tests to track progress and a dedicated doubt-resolution mechanism for continuous support, it said.

The statement said the initiative would be a ‘game-changer’ for students from marginalised communities, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their academic aspirations.