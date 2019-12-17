From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students

New Delhi: Students from universities across India held demonstrations on Monday against the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Students in several campuses, including those in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata, came out in support of Jamia students.

Hundreds of students protested demanding an investigation into Delhi police's Sunday evening lathi-charge in the Jamia library and also against police entering the campus without permission from the varsity authorities.

At Jamia university campus, a group of Jamia students stood shirtless on Monday in the bone-chilling cold of a Delhi morning to protest the action against their colleagues on Sunday.

Slogans of "inquilab zindabad" were heard about 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the "police brutality".

Several Delhi University students boycotted exams to express their solidarity. They said they will gather at India Gate on Monday evening.

In Lucknow's Nadwa College, students gathered in the hundreds shouting slogans like "Awaz do, hum ek hain" (call us we are all united) as police tried to control the situation.

"Some students of the Nadwatul Ulama here tried to protest and hurled stones from inside. They were prevented and no one is allowed to come outside the campus," said Uttar Pradesh police.

In Hyderabad, students from Maulana Azad Urdu University held a protest march post-midnight in solidarity with the Jamia students and demanded that their exams be postponed.

Demonstrations were also organised at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi and at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata with demands that the government take action against police "hooliganism".

Students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai also protested on the streets shouting slogans such as "Shame on Delhi Police".

Aligarh University students were the first to join the protest against the violence in Jamia. There were clashes with the police late night on Sunday.