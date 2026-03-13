Fugitive wanted in murder, narcotics cases arrested

A fugitive wanted in triple murder and narcotics trafficking cases was deported and subsequently arrested, Punjab Police said on Thursday. To track and restrict his international movements, a Red Notice (Red Corner Notice) and Look-Out Circular were issued.

“In a major breakthrough against cross-border organised crime, Punjab Police, with the active support of central agencies arrests fugitive Bhuvnesh Chopra @Ashish, a key accused wanted in the sensational #Ferozepur triple murder and multiple narcotics trafficking cases,” Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X. Sustained international coordination eventually traced his location to a Central Asian country, following which he was deported and arrested upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, the DGP said in the post.

“Bhuvnesh Chopra alias Ashish was a major facilitator of narcotics smuggling from #Pakistan into Punjab and had earlier managed to escape abroad to evade law. “Beyond drug trafficking, Chopra has also been the prime conspirator behind the August 2024 triple murder in Ferozepur, in which a young girl and two others lost their lives following a rivalry between Chopra and one of the victims, Dildeep Singh,” he said.

The DGP said Chopra’s arrest forms part of a sustained crackdown by Punjab Police on foreign-based handlers and fugitives who orchestrate criminal activities from abroad.

The newly constituted OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) unit has played a pivotal role in this operation, he said. “Chopra’s arrest is expected to significantly disrupt the logistics network of drug consignments entering Ferozepur and surrounding border districts of #Punjab, dealing a major blow to cross-border narcotics trafficking operations.