Future to be dramatic with key advances in AI: Prez

Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asserted that with far-reaching advances in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the future is going to be dramatic. She said the Centre was taking steps to integrate AI into higher education, and it was a matter of pride that Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi was ahead of the curve with related courses launched in 2023.

"Ours is the age of technology. New advances in the field of information technology have changed the way we live. What was unthinkable till yesterday has become reality today. The coming years are going to be even more dramatic with far-reaching advances expected particularly in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

"As AI rapidly transforms economies, the Government of India has been quick in responding to the emerging scenario. Several initiatives are being taken to integrate AI in higher education institutions," Murmu said while addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra.

The President, however, cautioned innovators and entrepreneurs not to ignore the knowledge base of traditional communities, saying, "Often, problems do not need big technological interventions." She said that as technology creates great disruptions in societies, one should remain concerned about its impact on marginalised groups. "The great opportunities being created should be available to all; the great transformations being brought about should benefit all," she emphasised.

Congratulating faculty and students, Murmu said she was proud of the rich legacy of BIT Mesra which completed 70 years of academic excellence, research and technological innovation, and said the institute is a pioneer in space engineering and rocketry and has launched a plethora of new courses.

"Enthusiasm and commitment of youth will be key to making 'viksit Bharat'," she said.

Murmu also said that she was proud of "our daughters" who are not lagging behind in science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

The President said that the Platinum Jubilee is an apt occasion to celebrate and honour the contributions of BIT Mesra to education, research and innovation in engineering, technology and allied fields. She lauded the institute for being a pioneer in a number of fields.

The first Department of Space Engineering and Rocketry in the country was established here in 1964 besides one of the first Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Parks (STEP) to promote engineering entrepreneurship was also set up here in 1975. She expressed confidence that BIT Mesra will continue to make rich contributions to the continuing evolution of science and technology in India.

The President inaugurated an exhibition showcasing science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, which included AI-enabled robots and self-driven cars. President Murmu arrived on a two-day visit to Jharkhand on Friday and stayed overnight at Raj Bhavan. Security had been tightened in the Jharkhand capital in view of her visit.