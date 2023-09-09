G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration unveils a 12-point vision for a better global future

New Delhi: The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration set a 12-point commitment for a better future for the world as a global forum.



The declaration said, "As Leaders of G20, the premier global forum for international economic cooperation, we resolve to act in concrete ways through partnerships." The global forum declared that it is committed to:

A. Accelerate strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

B. Accelerate the full and effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

C. Pursue low-GHG/low-carbon emissions, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development pathways by championing an integrated and inclusive approach. We will urgently accelerate our actions to address development and climate challenges, promote Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE), and conserve biodiversity, forests and oceans.

D. Improve access to medical countermeasures and facilitate more supplies and production capacities in developing countries to prepare better for future health emergencies.

E. Promote resilient growth by urgently and effectively addressing debt vulnerabilities in developing countries. F. Scale up financing from all sources to accelerate progress on SDGs.

G. Accelerate efforts and enhance resources towards achieving the Paris Agreement, including its temperature goal.

H. Pursue reforms for better, bigger and more effective Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to address global challenges to maximise developmental impact.

I. Improve access to digital services and digital public infrastructure, and leverage digital transformation opportunities to boost sustainable and inclusive growth.

J. Promote sustainable, quality, healthy, safe and gainful employment.

K. Close gender gaps and promote the full, equal, effective and meaningful participation of women in the economy as decision-makers.

L. Better integrate the perspectives of developing countries, including LDCs, LLDCs, and SIDS, into future G20 agenda and strengthen the voice of developing countries in global decision-making.