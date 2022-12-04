G20 Sherpa meet begins in Udaipur

Udaipur: The first Sherpa meeting under India's G20 presidency began here on Sunday that would give New Delhi the opportunity to put the agenda of developing countries before the leaders' summit next September.

India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant set the tone for the meeting by flagging issues such as charting the path for inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth, accelerating the pace of creating better livelihood and improving healthcare and quality of life as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are passing through massive geopolitical crisis. We have seen the breakdown of global supply chains, countries suffering from rising debt and the huge crisis of climate action and climate finance," Kant said addressing a side-event on Sustainable Development Goals at the first G20 Sherpa Meeting here.

