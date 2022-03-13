G23 leaders to step up pressure

New Delhi: As the dust settles after Congress' disastrous outing in the Assembly polls, the Group of 23 dissidents are preparing to step up pressure on the party leadership for urgent reforms.

Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari reportedly held an informal meeting on Friday, while some others joined online.

They are learnt to have expressed that they had no confidence in Rahul Gandhi and even questioned the need to attend the CWC meet called by interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

The leaders will soon chair a formal meeting, the report added. One of the members has described Congress' current state as that of a "boat in the turbulent ocean of Indian politics where water is gushing in from all directions."