Live
- Punjab farmer turns exporter of ready-to-cook millets to Australia under Centre's start-up scheme
- First repo rate cut by RBI expected only in 3QFY25, say analysts
- Maha CM inaugurates ShilPhata flyover, to decongest Panvel-bound traffic in Thane
- US stocks tumble on inflation data
- PM Modi meets UAE President in Abu Dhabi
- Madras HC to pass orders on PIL questioning F4 night street race on Friday
- Bengal districts rocked by protests against Sandeshkhali violence
- IAF trainer jet crashes in Bengal, no casualty or damage to property
- Former Bihar MP surrenders in court over land grab case
- UWW lifts suspension of Wrestling Federation of India
Just In
Gadkari approves Rs 382 crore highway project for Assam
Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam.
New Delhi: Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam.
A flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.5 kilometers.
Gadkari said in a social media post this imitative aims to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli. He pointed out that presently residents rely on river ferries across the Brahmaputra, posing safety concerns, especially during periods of high flooding.
Gadkari said the development of approach roads and the Majuli bridge will ensure continuous connectivity, significantly improving the socio-economic conditions of the local population and promoting tourism.
This strategic infrastructure investment is poised to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs for road users, he added.