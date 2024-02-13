Gadkari approves Rs 382 crore highway project for Assam

New Delhi: Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam.

A flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.5 kilometers.

Gadkari said in a social media post this imitative aims to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli. He pointed out that presently residents rely on river ferries across the Brahmaputra, posing safety concerns, especially during periods of high flooding.

Gadkari said the development of approach roads and the Majuli bridge will ensure continuous connectivity, significantly improving the socio-economic conditions of the local population and promoting tourism.

This strategic infrastructure investment is poised to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs for road users, he added.