Gadkari to approve spur roads for better connectivity to major temples

Mangaluru: Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, accompanied by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi to propose the construction of two crucial spur roads aimed at improving connectivity to prominent pilgrimage sites in Karnataka.

The proposal seeks to upgrade the Periyashanthi-Paichar and Guruvayanakere-Bajagoli roads to spur roads, enhancing access to major temples such as Kukke Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala, and Kollur Mookambika. Chowta highlighted that improved road infrastructure would ease travel for thousands of pilgrims while also boosting tourism in the region.

Proposed spur roads to connect key highways

The Periyashanthi-Paichar road is proposed to serve as a spur linking National Highway-75 and National Highway-275, providing seamless connectivity for pilgrims arriving from Bengaluru and Kerala. Currently, devotees travelling to Kukke Subrahmanya have to navigate through Shiradi Ghat via NH-75 or NH-275, depending on their point of origin. The upgraded spur road would shorten travel time and

facilitate a smoother journey for pilgrims.Similarly, the Guruvayanakere-Bajagoli road is proposed to connect National Highway-73 and National Highway-169, offering improved access to Dharmasthala and Kollur Mookambika temples. The construction of this road is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on the existing highways while encouraging growth in tourism and local economic activities.

Boost to temple tourism and regional economy

Chowta pointed out that the development of these spur roads would not only streamline travel for devotees but also bolster temple tourism in Dakshina Kannada and the coastal region. Enhanced road connectivity is expected to stimulate economic activity by increasing the influx of visitors and supporting local businesses.

Minister Gadkari assures review

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responded positively to the proposal and assured that a feasibility study would be conducted to assess the impact of these projects.

He directed officials to review the request and initiate necessary steps to advance the process. Chowta expressed confidence that the implementation of these infrastructure projects would align with the government’s vision of improving road networks and enhancing pilgrimage tourism in India.