Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 22: Booyah Champ Faded Wheel Event

As November comes to a close, several ongoing events in Garena Free Fire MAX are nearing their end, making it the perfect time to grab exclusive rewards.

One of the major events running currently is the Booyah Champ Faded Wheel, which offers some exciting rewards.

If you're looking to earn freebies, read on to find out about the event and the redeem codes available today.

Booyah Champ Faded Wheel Event

The Booyah Champ Faded Wheel event was launched on November 17 and will continue until November 25. You don’t have much time left to grab the rewards, so be sure to participate soon! The rewards available in this event include:

- Scythe – Flameborn

- Loot Box – Knockout

- Who's the Booyah Champ emote

- Magic Cube Fragments

- Operano Weapon Loot Crates

- Backpack – Royal Flush

- Supply Crates and more.

To obtain these rewards, players need to spin the wheel using diamonds. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, and the price increases with each spin, so plan your spins wisely.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 22

Here are the active redeem codes for today:

1. FFCMCPSEN5MX

2. FFAC2YXE6RF2

3. MCPW2D1U3XA3

4. U8S47JGJH5MG

5. FFIC33NTEUKA

6. ZZZ76NT3PDSH

7. UVX9PYZV54AC

8. FFCMCPSJ99S3

9. FF9MJ31CXKRG

10. XZJZE25WEFJJ

11. HNC95435FAGJ

12. MCPW3D28VZD6

13. FF11WFNPP956

14. BR43FMAPYEZZ

Steps to Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire MAX

1. Log in to your Garena Free Fire MAX account (do not use a guest account as it will not work).

2. Visit the official Free Fire MAX redemption website:https://reward.ff.garena.com.

3. Log in using your preferred method (Google, Facebook, VK, etc.).

4. Enter one of the 12 or 16-digit redeem codes in the provided box.

5. Click OK and you should receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

Make sure to redeem your codes before they expire and enjoy the awesome rewards.



