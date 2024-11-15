Gaurav Bhatia slams Congress for promising freebies to infiltrators in Jharkhand

Ranchi: BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for correcting the historic mistake of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and removing Article 370 to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the country.

He warned the Congress against offering freebies to infiltrators in Jharkhand. “I want to ask Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge why their party, which ruled the nation for 55 years, did not remove the word 'temporary' pre-fixed to Article 370 in the Constitution,” Bhatia told IANS.

Bhatia also hit out at the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly carrying a fake copy of the Constitution and not respecting the soul of the statute. “It’s the BJP which is the true follower of the Constitution whereas Rahul Gandhi carries a booklet with blank pages,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged the blank pages would be used to write Shariat law on them.

Talking about the BJP’s promise to protect “Beti, Roti and Maati” (daughter, bread and land) and the culture of Jharkhand, Bhatia said, “Nobody can dare to deny our sisters, mothers, and brothers their rights and pass on their benefits to infiltrators.”

His remarks come close on the heels of a controversial statement by Congress state election in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who promised subsidised LPG cylinders to even infiltrators.

Addressing a public rally, Mir had had stated on Wednesday, "We have made a promise to the public. As soon as the government is formed after December 1, gas cylinders will be available for Rs 450. This is for the general public, be it a Hindu, a Muslim, or an infiltrator; whoever is a resident of Jharkhand, from whatever class, will get a cylinder."

Bhatia also expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government with a two-thirds majority in Jharkhand. “Kahan pade ho chakkar mein, koi nahin hai takkar mein (Stop all speculation, there is no challenger before the BJP”.