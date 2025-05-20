Gehlot questions Centre on Donald Trump’s claims

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday criticised the Central government on the controversy surrounding US President Donald Trump mediation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

“The government is still not ready to accept that a mistake was made. Who is Trump to interfere in our bilateral matters? The government should have categorically stated that no third party is needed between India and Pakistan. But they remained silent and are now busy in damage control through initiatives like the Tiranga Yatra,” said the former Chief Minister.

He further questioned the credibility of the Central government’s statements, saying, “Now Trump says he helped as a mediator, and the Indian government claims otherwise. It is unclear who is telling the truth. The government must clarify its stand before

the public.”

On the controversy surrounding MPs delegation, who will visit different nations to explain India’s stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, he said that the Congress party had nominated names in good faith, but the government rejected them without proper reasoning.

“They called the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, which gave the impression that our suggestions were being

considered.

But then they went ahead and chose four different names, sidelining our recommendations,” he said.

He further added that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is a respected leader in the party and has experience as the former Minister of State for External Affairs.