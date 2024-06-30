General Upendra Dwivedi Takes Charge As 30th Chief Of The Indian Army

The Lovely Professional University National Entrance and Scholarship Test (LPU NEST) serves as a crucial gateway for students aspiring to join the B.Tech programs at Lovely Professional University. This exam assesses candidates' readiness and proficiency for the demanding academic environment at LPU. Below, candidates can explore the detailed syllabus for the LPU NEST 2025 (B.Tech) exam, providing a comprehensive overview of the subjects and topics essential for excelling in this competitive entrance test.



General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the position of the 30th Chief of the Army Staff on Sunday, following the retirement of General Manoj Pande.



With extensive operational experience along the borders with China and Pakistan, General Dwivedi previously served as the Vice Chief of the Army. Before his appointment as Vice Chief on February 19, General Dwivedi was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022 to 2024.

General Dwivedi steps into the leadership of the 1.3 million-strong Army at a time when India faces numerous security challenges, including those along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also need to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force to implement the government's ambitious plan to establish theatre commands.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, General Dwivedi was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984, and later commanded the unit. His distinguished career spans nearly 40 years and includes a variety of command, staff, instructional, and foreign appointments.

General Dwivedi's command appointments include leading the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment, Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), and 9 Corps. He has been honored with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

As Northern Army Commander, General Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for sustained operations along the northern and western borders, and orchestrated dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. During this period, he was actively involved in negotiations with China to resolve the ongoing border dispute and played a key role in the modernization and equipping of the Indian Army's largest command, steering the induction of indigenous equipment as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.